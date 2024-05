A lot of people across Oklahoma are cleaning up after all of the recent storm damage. Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 to talk about what you need to know to avoid getting scammed.

By: News On 6

A lot of people across Oklahoma are cleaning up after all of the recent storm damage.

Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 to talk about what you need to know to avoid getting scammed.