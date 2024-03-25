'A Fun Team To Watch': Fans Support Tulsa Women's Basketball Team To WBIT Tournament Round 2 Victory

At the Reynolds Center, glow sticks were passed out and tickets were being bought as fans prepared to show their support for the Golden Hurricane in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.

-

At the Reynolds Center, glow sticks were passed out and tickets were being bought as fans prepared to show their support for the Golden Hurricane in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.

“I see a lot more Tulsa fans than the other team’s fans for sure,” said Caleb Velez, who's on the event staff.

“They have a fun team to watch," said TU alumni Scott Zenthoefer.

He's been following the University of Tulsa’s women’s basketball team on and off throughout the year.

“As they were going through the season, they won some big games, so I started watching them online,” he said.

He witnessed the team’s first-round victory and says it made him want to come back. The same goes for Lisa Grimes.

“They were just so energetic and scrappy, and they just gave it their all and it was so exciting,” she said.

She was able to snag courtside seats for Sunday’s game.

“We wanted them to see the pure joy on the fan’s faces, when they play ball and when they’re running back and forth on the court, so we could be that voice of cheer,” said Grimes.

As the clock ticked closer to game time, the supporters of the Golden Hurricane stood ready, proving that win or lose, the bond between the team and fans is the true victory of this season.

“We have seen the fanbase go from kind of a small fanbase to this very large group and I think that really drives the girls,” Grimes said.

The Golden Hurricane beat Georgetown 73-61 and moved on to the WBIT Quarterfinals. They will face the University of Illinois on March 28.