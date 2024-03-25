Tulsa Health Department Program Helps First-Time Mothers Prepare For Parenthood

The program is home-based and provides free services that allow mothers to connect with registered nurses during personal visits from the start of their pregnancy until the child's second birthday.

A program through the Tulsa Health Department is working to help first-time mothers and their families prepare for parenthood.

The goal of the Children First program is to help improve prenatal health and children's growth and development.

Children First is a program designed for first-time mothers who are expecting a child. The program is home-based and provides free services that allow mothers to connect with registered nurses during personal visits from the start of their pregnancy until the child's second birthday.

Eligibility for the program requires mothers to be less than 29 weeks pregnant, have a monthly income below the federal poverty level, and be a first-time mother.

During the home visits, nurses provide various information on different topics such as community resources, labor and delivery, newborn, infant, and toddler care, and creating a safe sleep environment.

Last year, the program served 341 clients through 4,614 home visits, and the majority of the clients have reported positive impacts from the program guidance.

“If baby isn’t reaching a milestone, for instance, they can make the appropriate referral early on to make sure things get addressed, rather than waiting till later," Program Manager Cathy Sullivan said.

Children First is looking for nurses and always looking to help more mothers. You can call the health department at 918-779-6949 to find out more information.