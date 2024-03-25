Local Child Development Expert's Advice On Managing Sibling Rivalries

Child Development Expert Kendra Morgan joins Dave Davis with advice on how to manage sibling rivalries within the home.

By: News On 6

-

Sibling rivalry is the topic of discussion on Monday. Why do siblings fight, how do we handle it as parents and guardians, and how can we turn a perceived negative into a positive? Child Development Expert Kendra Morgan joins Dave Davis with advice on how to manage sibling rivalries within the home.

Why do siblings fight?

"There's a lot of research with it. There's really a lot of reasons. The main one is they want what the other sibling has. So they want the toy. They want the food. Whatever they don't have, but the other one has, they want it. That is the number one reason that they fight. Another one is sometimes and this is interesting, they feel crowded. They feel like they need space. They've been together too long. Like we all need a break from certain people. And sometimes they need a break from each other. So that can be another one. Another one is fairness," Morgan said.

How do you build sibling relationships?

"The main thing you could do for your children is give them specific roles, right? So we hear all the time, the morning routines, getting out to the car is the hardest, and setting up for dinner. And actually eating at the dinner table is really hard. So give them specific roles. If you are trying to get out the door, have one of them carry a backpack. Have one of them carry, I mean, your cell phone. Just give them something specific to do that they can stay focused on. They'll feel important. They'll have something they know they have to complete and chances are there will be less fighting if they have specific roles. So dinner, have someone set the table. Have someone put ice in the glasses. And then the expectation is when their role is done, they will sit at the table and you'll get to sit down and eat a meal together," Morgan explained.

How should you deal with meltdowns?

"Well, so the big thing to look at is, are they thirsty, hungry or tired? Those are the three reasons kids most the time have meltdowns. So those are the things to look at if they are just having a meltdown after meltdown. Either they're sick, they don't feel good, they're tired, thirsty or hungry. And so kind of check off that list. And then if they're not that, know to separate them. Know that they maybe just need some snuggle time. They just might need your full attention. And meltdowns are normal for two to three year old's. When you get 5, 6, 7, 8, we don't want you to have them anymore. We want you to be able to work through those emotions," Morgan said.