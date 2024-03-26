Rogers Co. Leaders Hope To Receive Grant Money To Combat Opioid Addiction

The deadline to apply for opioid settlement funds from the state is Friday, March 29. Rogers County is hoping to receive some of that money to fight opioid addiction.

-

The deadline to apply for opioid settlement funds from the state is Friday, March 29. Rogers County is hoping to receive some of that money to fight opioid addiction.

The county commissioners just voted to apply for an opioid grant award that would give the county more resources to try and fight opioid addiction within the community.

If they get the money, the county plans to partner with schools and the City of Claremore to fight and prevent opioid addiction in kids and teens.

Commissioner Ron Burrows said the county has an opioid addiction problem, but with this grant funding, he believes positive change is possible.

"We just do not have enough treatment programs and treatment methods in this country, and it’s across the country. I mean it’s not just Rogers County. But most definitely Rogers County has a serious opioid problem and the alarming thing is its youth, our youth," Burrows said.

Burrows said protecting our youth from opioid addiction is one of the top priorities moving forward.

"We will partner with all the schools because again, the youth. We’ve got adults that are addicted. But our future generation, really our future, depends on getting that age group really on track and not have this addiction problem just compound and even get bigger by the time they are adults," Burrows said.

If the grant is approved, the county could receive around $500,000. Oklahoma has an opioid abatement board that will decide how millions in settlement funds are distributed across the state.

CLICK HERE for more information about the application.