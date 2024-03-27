'A New Leaf' Clients, Staff Gather At State Capitol For Developmental Disabilities Day

A New Leaf provides job training, life skills, and residential support to promote independence and self-sufficiency for people with developmental disabilities and autism.

Clients and staff from A New Leaf are planning to head out to the state capitol Wednesday morning to rally for Developmental Disabilities Day.

At the A New Leaf Owasso Campus, dozens will be gathering to head out to the Oklahoma Capitol. News On 6 spoke to a leader beforehand who said it's all about awareness.

Developmental Disabilities Days is an annual event that brings together A New Leaf clients and staff, self-advocate groups, and families.

A New Leaf provides job training, life skills, and residential support to promote independence and self-sufficiency for people with developmental disabilities and autism. In Oklahoma, there are approximately 90,000 people with developmental disabilities.

This year's theme is "We're All In." Maranda Figueroa, Chief Development Officer at A New Leaf, said the group aims to raise awareness about the challenges and opportunities faced by people with developmental disabilities.

“Raise awareness so that we stay at the forefront of our legislators and all of those across our state, to make sure that people with developmental disabilities have a seat at the table and their voice is heard," Figueroa said.

Clients and staff will visit their legislators around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27.