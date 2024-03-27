2024 News On 6, 98.5 The Bull, Big Country 99.5 Tim McGraw VIP Giveaway

Tim McGraw's VIP GIVEAWAY Official Rules

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES (KVOO, KXBL & KOTV)

1. This Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in the State of Oklahoma and live within the News On 6 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.NewsOn6.com/contests or click here. Employees of News On 6 (KOTV), The Tulsa CW, 98.5 The Bull (KVOO), Big Country 99.5 (KXBL) and their affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest. For purposes of this contest, Griffin Media, News On 6 (KOTV), The Tulsa CW, 98.5 The Bull (KVOO) and Big Country 99.5 (KXBL) will collectively be referred to as “Contest Facilitator.”

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household for the entire duration of this promotion. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by News On 6 (KOTV), The Tulsa CW, 98.5 The Bull (KVOO) or Big Country 99.5 (KXBL) within thirty (30) days preceding the start date of this contest are not eligible to participate in this giveaway.

3. This Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by Contest Facilitator, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6. “Contest Officials” designated by the management of Contest Facilitator shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons’ participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete, or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9. Contest Facilitators reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10. HOW TO ENTER: Starting Monday, April 1st, 2024, through Friday, April 5th, 2024, participants may visit www.newson6.com/vip and complete the entry form to be included in the prize drawing. Participants must complete the Tim McGraw VIP Giveaway Entry Form in its entirety and submit it to be included in the prize drawing. All entry forms must include participant’s name, phone number, email address and a response to any and all other questions listed. In the event a participant does not have an email address, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have either a phone number or email address to be contacted in the event he/she/they are selected as a winner. If an entry form does not include a phone number AND does not include an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void. All entries must be completed and submitted by 11:59p (CST) on Friday, April 5th, 2024. Only one entry form per person, per day will be allowed. All other entries will be deemed null and void. No purchase necessary to win.

11. GRAND PRIZE(S): On or before Monday, April 8th, 2024, three (3) grand prize winners will be selected at random from the eligible entries submitted. Each winner will receive one (1) Grand Prize as listed below. Prize is non-refundable, non-exchangeable and has no cash value. Grand Prize Winners will be notified by telephone.

·Two (2) tickets to the Tim McGraw with special guests Carly Pearce and Track 45 Standing Room Only Tour concert on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

·Two (2) Invitations to the pre-show McGraw VIP Lounge, which includes:

oAppetizers and cash bar

oCurated playlist of Tim McGraw’s greatest hits

oVIP-Exclusive Tim McGraw gift and laminate

·Two (2) Admissions to the Carly Pearce VIP Experience, which includes:

oA performance and Q&A with Carly Pearce

oAutographed Carly Pearce poster

oVIP-exclusive gift item and laminate

oPhoto opportunity in front of VIP backdrop

oDedicated VIP entrance and on-site VIP team

·Total Approximate Value: $1,000.00

Once grand prize winners have been selected, they will be required to fill out a W9 digitally or in person and return it to Griffin Media before they receive their tickets. Grand Prize winners have until April 13th, 2024, to return their W9 to Griffin Media. Failure to return a filled out W9 could result in the grand prize winner being disqualified and their prizes revoked by Contest Facilitator, with or without notice.





12. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. Contest Facilitator is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by Contest Facilitator;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner;

f. Prizewinner is under the age of 18; or

g. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

13. PRIZE SUBSTITION: No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed, except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash equivalent. If Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason, Contest Facilitator reserves the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

Prizewinners will not be allowed to pick their own seats at the concert. Prizewinners will not be allowed to exchange the tickets for a different concert or show.

14. By winning, Prizewinners automatically grant Griffin Media, News On 6 (KOTV), The Tulsa CW, 98.5 The Bull (KVOO) and/or Big Country 99.5 (KXBL) unrestricted permission to use name, picture, and/or voice for website, on-air or other promotions.

15. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. In the event winner receives, or has already received, a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Media, Contest Facilitator and/or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2024 calendar year, such prize values will be combined with this prize value. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Griffin Media for total value of all prizes received during the 2024 calendar year.

16. Contest Facilitator is not responsible or liable for any damage incurred while at the event. By accepting the Prize, Prize Winners and their guest(s) acknowledge and assume all risks of accepting the Prize, including any and all repercussions associated with the activity, venue, travel, etc.

If the prize for this giveaway is for a live event, and such event is temporarily postponed or permanently canceled due to disease, epidemic, pandemic, quarantine, any acts of government and/or any reason that is beyond the control of Griffin Media, News On 6 (KOTV), 98.5 The Bull (KVOO) or Big Country 99.5 (KXBL) then no substitution shall be provided by Sponsor. Sponsor does not make any representation or warranty about the safety of the concert in light of COVID-19. By accepting the Prize, the Prize Winner and their guest acknowledge the risk of large group gatherings and assume all risks of accepting the Prize, attending the concert and any other risks associated with the concert, including any and all repercussions associated with attending the event.

17. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

18. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Meta or MailChimp.

19. Complete rules are available at the News On 6 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.newson6.com, www.thebulltulsa.com or www.bigcountry995.com.

Full terms and conditions are also available at www.newson6.com, www.thebulltulsa.com or www.bigcountry995.com.