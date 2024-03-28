Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm at the Reynolds Center. This will be the 2nd meeting all-time against Illinois. It's also only the 2nd time in school history the Hurricane has played a Big 10 team.

By: Scott Pfeil

'Nobody Knows Our Team's Heart, Nobody Knows Our Team's Fight:' Tulsa Prepares For Illinois In WBIT Quarterfinals

The TU women's basketball team can punch a ticket to the WBIT Final Four on Thursday.

All that's standing in the way is a win over Illinois at the Reynolds Center. This will be just the 2nd meeting all-time between the two programs. Illinois won the first meeting by 7 back in 2012. This will also be just the 2nd time in school history the Hurricane has played a Big 10 team.

Tulsa won its first two games in the WBIT against Arkansas and Georgetown. It's the first time TU has won two games in a postseason tournament. With those two wins, the Golden Hurricane is now 5-6 in program history in the postseason.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 at the Reynolds Center. The winner will advance to the WBIT Final Four at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the semifinals on Monday, April 1, and the inaugural championship game on Wednesday, April 3.

Tulsa head coach Angie Nelp met with the media on Wednesday to preview the matchup.



