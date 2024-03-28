Large-Scale Illegal Marijuana Growing Operation Busted In Rogers County By Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says its agents have shut down an illegal marijuana growing operation near Tiawah.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says its agents have shut down an illegal marijuana growing operation in Rogers County near Tiawah.

The OBN said it served a search warrant at the property because the operation was using the previous owner's information to get its license, which it said is a form of fraud. Agents have already hauled off five dump trucks full of marijuana plants and products. Law enforcement says those plants are being destroyed at a different location.

According to OBN, agents seized 27,577 plants, 2,698 pounds of processed marijuana, and 142,137 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes. Arrests are pending as this case remains active. At least five dump trucks full of marijuana plants and products were taken to be destroyed at a different location.

Rogers County deputies were called in by OBN to help with the bust. Undersheriff Jonathan Sappington says nearly 60 members of law enforcement are working on this operation.

"We’ll probably be working this operation until late this afternoon into the evening, I believe this might be one of the largest marijuana grow operations in state history," said Sappington.



