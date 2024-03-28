Large-Scale Illegal Marijuana Growing Operation Busted In Rogers County By Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Agents and Rogers County deputies served a search warrant at the property and seized more than 27,000 marijuana plants.

-

Agents for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics did a big marijuana bust at an illegal grow operation in Rogers County.

Agents and Rogers County deputies served a search warrant at the property and seized more than 27,000 marijuana plants.

OBN says Galahad Farms near Claremore was committing fraud by operating under the previous owner’s information. The site is now closed and thousands of plants have been destroyed.

Truckload after truckload hauled off the plants to be destroyed at another site. Employees working inside during the raid were caught by surprise.

“We were just working and guys came in saying search warrant, screaming, guns pointed in people’s faces,” said Parrish Roberts, an employee.

The OBN says nearly 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana and more than 142,000 pre-rolls were also taken during the search. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says more than $390,000 in cash was seized.

Walton says deputies were glad to help and this is the result of a lengthy investigation.

“By all indications, this exceeded the expectations that we have of what would be fruitful here for a lot of time spent by OBN to work this case,” said Walton.

OBN says more than 3,000 illegal operations have been shut down across Oklahoma in the last three years. Walton says these illegal operations are a problem for communities all around Oklahoma, and law enforcement will continue to crack down on them.

“We’re thankful that we knocked this one in the head,” he said. “It’s just an operation to go on down the road to the next community and see if we can get another one like this.”

News On 6 tried calling the number listed for Galahad Farms, but someone quickly hung up after answering. The OBN says arrests are pending.



