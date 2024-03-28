Robert LaFortune, Former Tulsa Mayor, Dies At 97

Former Tulsa Mayor Robert LaFortune has died at the age of 97, the City confirms.

LaFortune, the grandfather of current Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, served the same role for the city for three terms from 1970-1978.

Mayor Bynum released the following statement:

“I can’t remember a time when my grandfather wasn’t my hero. I am grateful for all I learned from him about faith, family, and public service. He showed through 75 years of service to Tulsa what a positive impact one person can make for the good. And he approached his work at the City of Tulsa as a public service, not as a political opportunity. He made a significant contribution to nearly every aspect of Tulsa’s community life through tireless effort because he loved our city so much. Even at the age of 97, he remained excited about the city that Tulsa is becoming and believed that our best days are yet to come.”





