Pets of the Week: Mixie and Thunder

Meet Mixie and Thunder a bonded pair of pug mixes who are our Pets of the Week!

By: News On 6

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

The 7-year-old brother and sister are potty trained, well-behaved, and love to snuggle. They must be adopted together.

If you'd like to adopt Pixie and Thunder, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962, or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.



