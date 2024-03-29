Pets of the Week: Mixie and Thunder

Friday, March 29th 2024, 12:38 pm
It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.
Meet Mixie and Thunder a bonded pair of pug mixes.
The 7-year-old brother and sister are potty trained, well-behaved, and love to snuggle. They must be adopted together.
If you'd like to adopt Pixie and Thunder, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962, or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
