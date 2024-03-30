Ceremony Honors Veterans For 50th Anniversary Of Vietnam War Commemoration

The upstairs lounge of the VFW Post 577 was filled with Vietnam veterans, cake and timeless stories. Included in the crowd is Bill Bruck, who went to Vietnam in 1967 and served two tours.

Nearly a dozen Vietnam veterans were honored during a ceremony for the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration. Attendees say the celebration and appreciation means so much to them.

The upstairs lounge of the VFW Post 577 was filled with Vietnam veterans, cake and timeless stories. Included in the crowd is Bill Bruck, who went to Vietnam in 1967 and served two tours.

When Bruck got out, he recalled a different reception than the one he got now.

“When you leave the base to go downtown in San Francisco, don’t tell them you’re in the Army, don’t discuss the war, don’t do anything,” said Bruck. “This was the late 60s.”

It is a different feel now, where Bruck and the other veterans were celebrated for their service.

“It’s just amazing,” said Bruck. “Oklahoma is one of those places that love veterans.”

Organizers say this is the third year in a row the VFW has welcomed Vietnam veterans to be recognized on this day.

“When we meet a Vietnam veteran, it’s always ‘welcome home,” said Dan Fuller, VFW Post 577. “They probably didn’t get that enough. It’s kind of our mission to make sure they’re welcomed back.”