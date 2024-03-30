1 Dead After Being Hit By Car Near Skiatook

A man is dead after being hit by a car near Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Saturday, March 30th 2024, 10:45 am

By: News On 6


According to authorities, Terry Bauders was walking along US 75 when he was hit by a driver who did not see him.

The scene is near US Highway 75 and East 156th Street North.

The driver who allegedly hit Bauders is cooperating with troopers, according to OHP.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
