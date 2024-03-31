Work To Remove Beams, Reopen Navigation Channel Over Arkansas River Begins

Work is underway at the Arkansas River bridge on Highway 62 between Muskogee and Fort Gibson.

Saturday, March 30th 2024, 7:16 pm

By: News On 6


The navigation channel is still closed after officials said high winds caused construction beams to fall from the bridge on Friday.

Muskogee County Emergency Management said it is aware of barges waiting to get through and it's working with the Corps of Engineers.

Officials said the contractor started removing the beam that's in the water on Saturday.

Officials say they cannot give a timeline of when the channel will reopen due to the complicity of the situation.

