41-Year-Old Man Arrested, Accused Of Crashing Into Creek Co. Firefighter

A 41-year-old man who is accused of crashing head-on into a Creek County firefighter Friday night has been arrested. Authorities said he ran from the scene of the crash.

By: News On 6

-

A 41-year-old man who is accused of crashing head-on into a Creek County firefighter Friday night has been arrested.

The Olive Volunteer Fire Department identified the suspect as Brian Tate on social media Sunday. They said he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Related Story: Firefighter Injured After Crash In Creek County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was searching for him and said he was in the Oilton and Drumright area.

On Friday night, the Olive Volunteer Fire Department responded to two separate grass fires near Shamrock.

Assistant Chief Matthew Laffoon was monitoring a fire line when authorities said he was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by Tate. Tate is accused of running from the crash.

Assistant Fire Chief Laffoon was hospitalized for all of Saturday and part of Easter before being discharged and escorted back home by fire crews Sunday evening, according to the Olive Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities said he will still have several doctor's appointments and a possible surgery in the future.