Firefighter Injured After Crash In Creek County

A Creek County firefighter is hurt after a driver crashed into his SUV head-on, authorities say.

By: News On 6

-

A Creek County firefighter is hurt after a driver crashed into his SUV head-on, authorities say.

The chief of the Olive Fire Department says his assistant chief, Matthew Laffoon, was monitoring a fire line near Shamrock Friday night when another driver crashed into him.

Laffoon was flown to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters said a passenger in the car that hit him was also hospitalized.

The fire department says the other driver ran off and has yet to be found.

No word yet on what caused the crash.