OSU Hires Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz As New Head Basketball Coach

-

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have found their new head basketball coach.

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb has confirmed a report that OSU is hiring Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz as the Cowboys’ coach.

Lutz led the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament in his first season and coached Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the NCAA Tournament in each of his two seasons in charge there. Lutz spent seven seasons as an assistant under Greg McDermott at Creighton, and four years on Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue.

OSU has not yet announced an introductory news conference, which could come as early as Tuesday.