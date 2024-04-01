OSU Hires Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz As New Head Basketball Coach

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb has confirmed a report that OSU is hiring Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz as the Cowboys’ coach.

Monday, April 1st 2024, 3:24 pm

By: News On 6, John Holcomb


STILLWATER, Okla -

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have found their new head basketball coach.

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb has confirmed a report that OSU is hiring Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz as the Cowboys’ coach.

Lutz led the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament in his first season and coached Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the NCAA Tournament in each of his two seasons in charge there. Lutz spent seven seasons as an assistant under Greg McDermott at Creighton, and four years on Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue.

OSU has not yet announced an introductory news conference, which could come as early as Tuesday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 1st, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024