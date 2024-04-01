Rocklahoma Music Festival Is Now Under New Ownership

Since 2007, the Rocklahoma music festival has made a name for itself here in Oklahoma and a Los Angeles-based promoter noticed. This morning, Danny Wimmer Presents announced it has acquired Rocklahoma as well as the festival Born & Raised.

Rocklahoma is an annual rock concert experience in Pryor that has gained national recognition and will continue to grow in new hands.

Since 2007, the Rocklahoma music festival has made a name for itself here in Oklahoma – and a Los Angeles-based promoter noticed.

On Monday morning, Danny Wimmer Presents announced it has acquired Rocklahoma as well as the festival Born & Raised. DWP is the largest independent live event producer in the country, with nine festivals it owns, produces, and promotes.

DWP was involved in marketing the festival last year, so it made sense when the local owners planned to sell.

DWP’s Chief Marketing Officer Chamie McCurry says they plan on leaning in to everything that fans have come to know and love about Rocklahoma, but amplify it based on their professional experience

“Because we do have 5 other rock festivals, it does allow us to lean into the relationships that we have with our artists, to really elevate the booking, and bringing the top tier rock talent that's available, as well as lean into our experience operating large scale festivals in other markets,” she said.

McCurry says this year’s Rocklahoma lineup will be announced tomorrow at noon. Tickets go on sale later this week.