Barnsdall Schools, Some Roads Closed Following Severe Weather Overnight

There is a lot of damage after a possible tornado touched down overnight in Osage County. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn is live in Barnsdall with updates Tuesday morning.

-

There is a lot of damage Tuesday morning after a possible tornado touched down overnight in Osage County.

The National Weather Service will be sending a team to that area later on Tuesday to determine the strength of the storm. The Osage County Sheriff said that several roads are closed due to damage, so residents need to be aware of where they are going.

Barnsdall Public Schools said there will be no classes on Tuesday, April 2 due to the school and many homes having no power.

Related Story: Damage Reported In Barnsdall, Osage County, From Possible Tornado

We've been seeing damage to homes, vehicles, lots of downed trees, and other debris across the area.

Authorities at the scene said roofs, buildings and houses have damage and neighbors said a few houses have been "leveled."

The Osage County Sheriff said several roads are closed due to damage, so residents need to be aware this morning. Road closures include 1st Street and 2nd Street just north of Highway 11. So far, there are no reports of injuries in the area.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Bob Rohloff reported to Travis Meyer at 9:15 p.m., where video shows first responders in the neighborhood with damage. "We probably had a tornado move through here," Rohloff said.