Damage Reported In Barnsdall, Osage County, From Possible Tornado

The Osage County Sheriff says roads are closed and damage is being observed after a possible tornado moved through Barnsdall on Monday.

By: News On 6

News On 6 storm tracker Bob Rohloff reports extensive damage after a possible tornado moved through Barnsdall in Osage County on Monday.

Authorities at the scene said roofs, buildings and houses have damage and neighbors say a few houses have been "leveled."

So far, there are no reports of injuries in the area.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said trees and power lines were also damaged in Barnsdall.

Road closures include 1st Street and 2nd Street just north of Highway 11.

Rohloff reported to Travis Meyer at 9:15 p.m., where video shows first responders in the neighborhood with damage.

"We probably had a tornado move through here," Rohloff said.