Erin Conrad returns to the newsroom as a reporter and fill-in-anchor at News On 6. She’s a passionate journalist who is excited to tell stories again!

By: News On 6

Erin Conrad returns to the newsroom as a reporter and fill-in-anchor at News On 6. She’s a passionate journalist who is excited to tell stories again!

You may recognize Erin. She is not new to Oklahoma or the newsroom. She began her TV career in 2011 as an anchor and multi-media journalist in Denison, Texas. Her time in Texoma brought her across the Red River to cover issues impacting Oklahomans early in her career. In 2014, she joined KOTV as a general assignment reporter and quickly fell in love with Tulsa. You may remember Erin as the anchor who helped launch the station's first weekend morning newscast. She made her way to weekend evening anchor before leaving in 2018. Erin continued to anchor and report in Tulsa until 2021. From there, she pursued a life outside of television until the start of 2024.

Erin has journalism in her blood and jumped at the opportunity to return to TV here at Oklahoma’s Own. During her career, Erin contributed to the reporting that earned KOTV two Murrow Awards in 2016 covering the Sand Springs Tornado and corruption at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting of Eric Harris. She was first on the scene of the Bever family murders in 2015 in Broken Arrow, reported on the Terence Crutcher shooting, Betty Shelby trial, the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walk-out, May floods of 2019 and the COVID pandemic in 2020. While at KOTV Erin was the first anchor on the air with the OSU homecoming parade crash, providing Oklahomans a first look at the tragic attack. Covering Oklahoma politics over the last ten years, she has had the opportunity to sit down with countless elected officials. During the 2016 Presidential campaign trail, she interviewed candidates Ben Carson and Ted Cruz. She’s covered two Presidential visits from President Trump and the First Lady. Erin has had several opportunities to sit down with Senator Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma’s longest-serving Senator in Washington. She’s covered two Oklahoma gubernatorial elections and two Tulsa mayoral elections. Erin has also made the rounds as a viral news blooper from her early days in TV. If you know her, you know she is the first to laugh at herself.

Erin is a Leadership Tulsa alumna, Class 67. She currently serves on the board of The Arc of Oklahoma, a non-profit advocacy organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Her introduction to The Arc of OK came from a series of stories she worked on here at KOTV.

Erin has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science & Communications from the University of Kansas where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority.

In her free time, you can find Erin with her husband and three dogs. She loves animals, a good book and a strong cup of coffee. She enjoys spending time at the Lake, grabbing brunch or spending time out at their land.

To send her a story idea, fill out the form below and follow her on social media.



