Scotfest 2024 To Be Held At Broken Arrow's Central Park

In a few months, Central Park in Broken Arrow will be full of highland dancing, Scottish fare, and more as the Tulsa Scotfest finds its temporary home.

People have found Scottish festivities at Broken Arrow Events Park for the last five years but because of construction, Scotfest needed to find a new space.

"We're looking forward to it, I think we've mitigated most of any of the concerns," said Scotfest Executive Director Steve Campbell.

Just three miles away, or a quick ten-minute drive, people will be able to find the Scottish fair as they enter the heart of Broken Arrow, in Central Park.

"We have highland dancing, we have Irish dancing, we have whiskey tastings, Scottish and domestic beers," said Campbell.

Campbell says not only are he and his team excited to bring Scottish traditions to main street Broken Arrow but some local businesses are preparing for the festivities as well.

"Right now on main street it does help our clientele a little bit but it does have an effect on our traffic trying to get here and trying to get in the parking lot as we do like to pay for the spots here," said Jasmine Feeler from the Broken Arrow Barber Co.

Feeler says the new location has her excited to take part in the festival.

Tickets for the festival can be bought online here. Scotfest is scheduled to kick off on September 13th.