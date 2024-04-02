Barnsdall Community Works Together To Clear Debris From Severe Weather

When a town of about a thousand people gets hit by severe weather, Barnsdall’s population seems to double with all kinds of helpers.

The National Weather Service had a team in Barnsdall surveying the damage while utility crews worked on Tuesday to restore power to residents.

People came from out of town, kids, and even strangers helping.

People said it’s devastating to see the damage but heartwarming to have people come together.

Julie Reid came from Avant to check on her mom and feed the town.

“We had power so we’re like, ‘We’re going to fix all the extra food we have and bring it to town, and we’ve got our tractors and trailers and chainsaws here, so we just want to help where we can and support our community,’” she said.

Most of the damage was in the northeastern part of Barnsdall, along First Street.

It was eye opening for those who watched the storms from their homes.

“I’ve never seen nothing like it before. It was, I still can’t get the image out of my head,” said Linda Carmack.

There are uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged roofs.

Doris Parker’s garage is destroyed.

“I got in my cubby hole in there and I really prayed hard. I prayed that the Lord would take care of me and my house, but I forgot to mention to take care of my garage, you know? But that can be replaced,” she said.

Bill Wilson’s carport is down the road somewhere.

“It got progressively harder pretty quick and then lo and behold, I seen the carport take off and go between them trees, and it was raining so hard I couldn’t see it go that way,” he said. “Landed up against my neighbor’s house right there about a block off.”

He rushed to check on the two dozen family members who live in the area.

Everyone says they’re grateful no one was hurt.

“God’s good. We’re so blessed that nobody died,” Wilson said. “That’s the main thing. All this stuff’s replaceable. Kinfolks and humans ain’t.”

Barnsdall Public Schools canceled classes on Tuesday because there was no power but no word yet whether the district will be open on Wednesday.