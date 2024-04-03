Man Accused Of Murder In Tulsa Arrested In Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says they arrested Kelvin Boelen Tuesday night.

By: News On 6

A man wanted for a Tulsa murder in November is now in custody.

Tulsa police say he shot and killed Kaleb Fitzgerald-White near 31st and Mingo.

Police say White and a woman encountered two men, who tried to rob the couple, and White was shot and killed.

The second suspect, Deandre Marsalis, is already in custody.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder.

