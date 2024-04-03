Man Accused Of Murder In Tulsa Arrested In Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says they arrested Kelvin Boelen Tuesday night.

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 10:28 pm

By: News On 6


A man wanted for a Tulsa murder in November is now in custody.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says they arrested Kelvin Boelen Tuesday night.

Tulsa police say he shot and killed Kaleb Fitzgerald-White near 31st and Mingo.

Police say White and a woman encountered two men, who tried to rob the couple, and White was shot and killed.

The second suspect, Deandre Marsalis, is already in custody.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder.

Related: 26-Year-Old Man Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Shooting Near 31st And Mingo
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 2nd, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 3rd, 2024

March 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024