New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming To Green Country

ODOT said the state will have $66 million in federal money over the next five years to help build out a nationwide charging network.

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 6:49 am

By: News On 6


More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Oklahoma interstates. Five new charging stations will be in Green Country.

The stations will be located at Catoosa, Henryetta, Sallisaw, Okemah, and Webbers Falls.

They are part of 13 contracts the state awarded for charging stations along I-35, I-40, and I-44.

