We are just a few days away from the solar eclipse and thousands of people are expected to travel to Oklahoma to get a glimpse. Secretary of Tourism Shelley Zumwalt joins us to talk about the impact this will have on tourism.

By: News On 6

-

We are just a few days away from the solar eclipse. The path of totality will be 100 percent in parts of Oklahoma, which means a lot of people will be traveling to the state to get a glimpse.

Secretary of Tourism Shelley Zumwalt joins us to talk about the impact this will have on tourism.