April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and a report by the CDC says approximately 1 in 7 Children experienced abuse or neglect in the last year. Dr. Stevan Lahr with Family and Children's Services joined News On 6 to talk about some of the ways to combat child abuse.

Child abuse results in increased rates of mental and physical health-related issues. Dr. Stevan Lahr with Family and Children's Services joined News On 6 to talk about some of the ways to combat child abuse.