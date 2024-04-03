"It's Going To Be An Exciting Team": Tulsa Drillers Hold First Workout Of The Season

Drillers open the season on Friday at Northwest Arkansas. The home opener will be Tuesday, April 9th, against the Arkansas Travelers. This marks the 111th season of professional baseball in Tulsa.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

We are just days away from professional baseball returning to Tulsa. The Tulsa Drillers will open the Texas League season this Friday at Northwest Arkansas.

The club will return home to host the Arkansas Travelers in the home opener on March 9th. This will be the 47th season opener for the Drillers, and 111th for pro baseball here in Tulsa, which dates all the way back to 1905.

It promises to be another exciting year for the club, with several of the Los Angeles Dodgers top prospects, including the Dodgers' Number 1 prospect Dalton Rushing. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey is also back in the dugout after beating cancer in December.

The club held its first workout of the season under the lights at ONEOK Field Tuesday night. Hennessey met with the media to talk about the club, this year's expectations, and coming back after beating cancer.



