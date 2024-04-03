New House Bill Could Change Graduation Requirements For Public High School Education

A House Bill could change high school graduation requirements. The bill would remove the current requirement that said students need a fine arts credit to get a diploma.

-

A House Bill could change high school graduation requirements. The bill would remove the current requirement that said students need a fine arts credit to get a diploma.

Graduation requirements include English, math, science, history, world language, electives and a fine arts class, but if House Bill 3278 passed, it would change that.

"My first reaction as a band director is to be worried because I feel like the fine arts are very important to a well-rounded education for all students," Jon Matthews, Oologah Public School's fine arts and band director said.

He said removing the requirement could limit students' exposure.

"Students who maybe wouldn't have taken a chance on choir, band, speech and debate or drama, maybe now they won't," Matthews said.

Matthews isn't the only one with this kind of reaction. Oologah Public School's speech, drama and debate teacher, Jennifer Denslow, agrees.

"By not requiring a fine arts experience for students, that we may discourage them from trying fine arts at all," she said.

Denslow said the arts help form who we are, "the arts are valuable because they make us well-rounded people and they give us a way to express our humanity."

The two primary authors of House Bill 3278 are from the Oklahoma City area. A spokesperson said they were too busy to comment on the bill at the time.

The Oologah teachers do see some positives to the bill.

"It almost looks to me like a college type set up where you just take your core classes, and then you get to choose whatever electives and maybe direct you in that field or career path," Matthews said.

But they worry this could be harmful to fine arts at smaller schools.

"Hopefully not, but it worries me. I see a concern that schools would lose that," said Matthews.

The bill would move from the House to the state Senate. If it becomes law, it would go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year.