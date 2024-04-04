Eye Doctors Warn Of Eclipse Risks

Thousands of people are expected to visit Eastern parts of Oklahoma to get a better vantage point of the event. However, if you don't have the proper eye protection, you could be in for vision problems down the road.

An Oklahoma eye doctor is warning that people eager to watch Monday's eclipse could be doing permanent damage to their eyes if they aren't careful.

Even just for a brief moment, the rays from the sun can cause problems. So, it's best to not risk exposure.

"It can happen in a matter of seconds," said Dr. Jo'el Sturm with Oklahoma Medical Eye Group. "That's why, even just for a few seconds, you don't want to ever look directly at the sun, and not just as part of an eclipse, in everyday life either."

Sunglasses, glasses from the eye doctor, welding masks and other non-approved eyewear won't protect you from damage. If you begin to experience any discomfort, color change in your vision or redness of the eye after viewing the eclipse on Monday, call your doctor and get checked out.