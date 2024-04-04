Free Mouth Guards Offered By Delta Dental In Honor Of Youth Sports Safety Month

Delta Dental is encouraging young athletes to wear mouth guards while playing sports to protect their teeth if they get injured.

-

Delta Dental is giving away free mouth guards to student athletes in honor of Youth Sports Safety Month.

Delta Dental is encouraging young athletes to wear mouth guards while playing sports to protect their teeth if they get injured.

The National Youth Sports Safety Foundation said more than three million teeth are knocked out each year during youth sports.

The foundation said athletes who don't wear mouth guards are 60 times more likely to damage their teeth.

Terrisa Singleton is the director for the Delta Dental Foundation and said she introduced a state-of-the-art mouthpiece that was approved by the American Dental Association.

She said Delta Dental is making these mouth guards available to all kids throughout the state to help protect their teeth.

“There is gum damage, all kinds of things, chipped tooth, anything like that can happen in the context of youth sports. So, we highly recommend that all students use mouth guards, even though not all sports require them," Singleton said.

Parents and coaches have until the end of the month to submit a request online for the mouth guards. They will then arrive this summer. CLICK HERE for information.