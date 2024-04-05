Report: Tulsa Guard PJ Haggerty Transfers To Memphis

Haggerty was the AAC Rookie of the Year and one of the high points for the Golden Hurricane last season. Now he'll be lacing up against TU as he transfers to in-conference rival Memphis.

Thursday, April 4th 2024, 10:41 pm

By: News On 6


Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty is transferring to in-conference rival Memphis, according to On3.com's Joe Tipton.

Haggerty was the AAC Rookie of the Year, and one of the high points for the Golden Hurricane last season averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The team however couldn't match that success finishing with a disappointing 16-15 record.

Penny Hardaway Memphis Tigers finished 22-10 this last season but also missed the NCAA Tournament.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024