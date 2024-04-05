Report: Tulsa Guard PJ Haggerty Transfers To Memphis

Haggerty was the AAC Rookie of the Year and one of the high points for the Golden Hurricane last season. Now he'll be lacing up against TU as he transfers to in-conference rival Memphis.

By: News On 6

Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty is transferring to in-conference rival Memphis, according to On3.com's Joe Tipton.

Haggerty was the AAC Rookie of the Year, and one of the high points for the Golden Hurricane last season averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The team however couldn't match that success finishing with a disappointing 16-15 record.

Penny Hardaway Memphis Tigers finished 22-10 this last season but also missed the NCAA Tournament.