Claremore Girl Best Friends With A Cow

Friends come in all shapes and sizes. For Ella Wadley, one of hers comes with horns and four legs--Ole Red the cow.

A 13-year-old in Claremore would do anything for her best friend.

It took seven months, but they are finally able to hang out every day.

"I consider him my best friend,” said Ella. “After school, I will go up to him and tell him about all the drama and all that kind of stuff. He's like a person."

Ella just met her best friend a year ago when her family moved.

Ole Red lived on the property next door--but at the time he wasn't as interested in making new friends.

"He wouldn't really want us close to him, but I earned his trust," she said.

Once that trust was earned, Ella's love for the cow grew to the point where she wanted to own Ole Red.

The owner wouldn’t sell him unless Ella got her neighbor a new cow.

Ella stayed persistent--she started a T-shirt company to raise the money to buy a new cow for Ole Red's owner. It took seven months to reach her goal, but Ella was finally able to bring her best friend home.

"It was like a dream come true because the first day I saw him, I thought, this is going to be my dream,” Ella said. “I am going to get him. I am going to get him, and now every time I come down the driveway and he is walking down with us, it's so cute."

We all need a good friend from time to time. Now, Ella will always be there for hers.

