Tulsa Street Musician Finds Joy, Sobriety Through Music

If you've ever run errands at the shopping outlet at 21st and Yale, you might have heard some music as you walked into Target or parked at Reasors. Every day, in extreme heat, cold, or rain, Darin Rohrer can be found in this Target parking lot always with his guitar.

-

If you've ever run errands at the shopping outlet at 21st and Yale, you might have heard some music as you walked into Target or parked at Reasors.

Every day, in extreme heat, cold, or rain, Darin Rohrer can be found in this Target parking lot always with his guitar.

Rohrer has sung his whole life.

"I think the story is I sang before I could talk,” Rohrer said.

He never expected to share his talents as a busker.

"I had a brief stint where I did a whole different career,” Rohrer said. “I was an attorney here for like fifteen years."

But this change in his career changed his life.

"The money was really good, but it was driving me crazy, and I wasn't a very pleasant person to be around," Rohrer said. "I was drunk every day for 32 years. Could not get sober. I went to nine different rehabs and never could get more than 30 days. I started doing this the last time I got sober, and that's been two and half, almost three years ago."

Since getting sober, Rohrer spends every day plucking his guitar strings and performing his own renditions of country greats like Willie Nelson.

"Music has that ability to kind of wrap you up in it,” Rohrer said. “It's so cool to see the number of people who said, 'Man, you really made my day; I was having a really tough day. Thank you for doing that.' So, it's really cool."

He follows his passion, unsure of where the music will take him but grateful for what it's given him.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news