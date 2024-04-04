Search For 2 Missing Oklahoma Women Receives National Attention

The OSBI says Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were traveling in Texas County when they disappeared.

By: CBS News

The search for two women in Oklahoma getting national attention.

They've been missing for five days from the Oklahoma panhandle.

The OSBI says Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were traveling in Texas County when they disappeared.

The OSBI said it's extremely concerned for the women because of how long it's been since they've been heard from.

Agents say 39-year-old Jilian Kelley was traveling over the weekend with 27-year-old Veronica Butler from Kansas to Oklahoma to pick up Butler's children.

They say the women never made it to the pickup location.

Agents say the car was found abandoned on the side of State Highway 95 and Road L in rural Texas County near the Kansas state line.

Troopers say Veronica has several tattoos of a Chinese symbol on her left forearm and a sunflower on her left shoulder.

They say Jilian also has a tattoo of a butterfly on her left forearm.

Agents say they were driving a small blue SUV when they disappeared.

"When you have a vehicle that was occupied by these two women, parked along the side of the road and they're both gone, it's extremely concerning," said Hunter McKee with the OSBI.

Agents say they can't confirm if there's foul play but are investigating all possibilities.

If you know anything - call the OSBI's tip line at 1-800-522-8017.