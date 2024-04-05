New Homeless Data Shows Encouraging Trends Despite Overall Increase In Numbers

The data shows an increase in individuals experiencing homelessness. In fact, it reveals a 25 percent increase compared to 2023.

Tulsa Housing Solutions released its latest count of the homeless population in Tulsa.

However, there are some encouraging trends to share. Data shows there were 1,427 homeless people when Housing Solutions did its point-in-time count earlier this year. That's compared to 1,100 people at the count in 2023.

While that number is up this year, the number of people who are chronically homeless is down year to year.

Chronically homeless is defined as someone who has been homeless for more than a year.

"But in order to really move the needle, it's going to take a lot of work, not just from one organization or one sector of the community even it's going to take all of us rallying around this issue and shifting resources," says Ginny Hensley with A Way Home for Tulsa.

John Johnson is a native Tulsan and ended up living on the streets most of his adult life. He's now at the Tulsa Day Center waiting for housing. He's struggled to find a home due to family issues and mental health.

"This go round. Roughly. two, three years. Yeah, it's been hard." says Johnson.

He helps out at the day center where he's been staying while he waits for a housing unit to open up.

The list is full of names and the places they can go are limited.

"Yeah, So waiting. Just waiting. That's all we could do. You know, and then going out and putting up applications at other apartments and it's just the waitlist. The only thing you could do around here to keep your sanity really is to help out around, you know? Like clean up, grab a broom, mop, extra things, you know." says Johnson.

Johnson is trying to find housing so he can be reunited with his 13-year-old daughter who is currently living elsewhere.

While he waits, he's also fighting a stigma that many homeless individuals face.

"When you come down here and you need to get a good look at everything and people in here. They do a lot. We're just like right now on the waiting list and just to get off the waiting list, but it takes time. You know, and we understand that and it's that's the frustrating part ."