Man In Prison Accused Of Attempting To Engage In Prostitution With 16-Year-Old

A man who is already in prison is in more trouble after police say he offered a 16-year-old girl $1,000 for sex.

Investigators said Randy Shelby left a note and lingerie in a bag at the teenager's front door back in February of 2023.

They said the note said Selby had been watching her through her window and offered her the money.

Shelby was picked up for a parole violation and put back in prison before he was identified as the suspect in this case.

He's now facing a new charge of inducing a minor to engage in prostitution.