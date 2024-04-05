'It's Very Rare': Oklahomans Prepare For Total Solar Eclipse On April 8

The state is expecting an influx of people because parts of Oklahoma have 100 percent totality. University of Tulsa Professor Shawn Jackson said there are a few things people should keep in mind next week.

Millions of people are gearing up for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The 63rd Civil Support Team for the Oklahoma National Guard will be in parts of Oklahoma to help law enforcement, but not because of any catastrophic event.

The state is expecting an influx of people in Oklahoma because parts of the state have 100 percent totality. The 63rd Civil Support Team is trained to handle civil events, help law enforcement, and respond to any large disasters.

University of Tulsa Professor Shawn Jackson said there are a few things people should keep in mind next week.

He said a temporary reduction in power may occur from solar panels, unless you have a battery backup.

He said your phone should be OK, but to expect a lot of people to be on their phones, talking about the eclipse.

He also said animals may become quiet and radios could be interrupted.

“Wavelength radio waves like you find on your a.m. dial could be briefly disrupted during the time the ionosphere lifts, because of the blocking of the sun's energy. But that will last three or four minutes," Jackson explained.

Jackson said despite all of that, it's important to make time to witness this event.

“Be safe out there and enjoy the experience. It’s very rare. If you miss this one, the next time we’ll be able to see a total eclipse in Oklahoma is 2045," Jackson said.

Professor Jackson said to make sure you wear approved glasses while looking at the eclipse.