Grant Money Used To Encourage Healthy Habits For Students, Staff At Jenks School

Jenks Middle School was one of just 25 schools and school districts awarded a grant from TSET about a week ago. It's the second time in as many years the school has received this Healthy Incentive grant.

Last year, the money went into developing an action-based learning lab where students could get exercise throughout the day as well as a wellness event called the JMS Blast.

The school is also in the process of making that action-based learning lab more accessible for teachers and staff.

The grant money this year will be more focused on teachers and staff. The wellness committee at Jenks Middle School is working on different ways to spend the grant money including a possible room where employees could destress and have healthy snacks available to them, or even hold fitness classes before or after school.

"We've talked about utilizing some of the teachers or staff that work here that already are instructors such as yoga instructors. Or I know there was a personal trainer that works here. We've talked about doing classes with them after school or right before school," Heather Hoffhines, the nurse at Jenks Middle School said.

Hoffhines said things like wellness classes, nutrition classes and other potential options Jenks Middle School could spend the grant money on can have a positive impact on staff both on and off the job by keeping them healthy, not having to miss class, and being happier.

"We feel happier when we are physically active and happier with our jobs if we have a culture of focusing on that together. I think that that will help with employee satisfaction as well," Hoffhines said.