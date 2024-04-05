Rising K-Pop Star From Oklahoma Talks About Her Music Journey

There is a K-Pop superstar from Jenks, Oklahoma who is taking over the music charts. AleXa joined Dave Davis to talk about her career and tour!

There is a K-Pop superstar from Jenks, Oklahoma who is taking over the music charts. AleXa joined Dave Davis to talk about her career and tour!

CLICK HERE to learn more about AleXa's music and tour dates.

How did you get into music and specifically K-Pop?

"So that's the crazy thing. Because I mean, like you said, you don't think of K-Pop when you think of Oklahoma. You think of people like Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, you know, Reba, and everything," AleXa said. "When I was around (13), my best friend of over a decade, we were in the same Chinese class together. And we were supposed to do a project over Chinese pop culture, Chinese, not Korean. But there was a K-Pop group at the time who had a Chinese member. And so my friend was like, 'Let's do the project over this member of this group!' And I was like, 'What?' So that was my gateway to K-pop way back in 2000-something."

Do you feel like there are stereotypes to overcome when it comes to new listeners?

"Certainly. I mean, I feel like there tends to be a lot of western bias against K-Pop. People like, 'Oh, it's all the same. You know, there's no innovation.' But K-Pop is one of the most innovative genres, dare I say, of music. There's so many aspects. It's like a huge umbrella. And there's so many facets that make it what it is," AleXa explained.

What advice would you give to young artists from Oklahoma?

"I was very blessed and fortunate to have so many supportive people, you know, whether it was teachers from Jenks or you know, just my friends that I had around me. Honestly, it's very cliche, but don't give up. There's so many things that will work against you. But you can overcome it, you know, just don't give up," AleXa said.