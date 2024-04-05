Pet of the Week: Matcha the Chihuahua mix

This is Matcha and he is our Pet of the Week.

By: News On 6

Matcha's a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix and is housetrained. He is a great lapdog and loves car rides and his tennis ball. He is deaf and would do best in a quiet home without kids as fast moves startle him. If you'd like to adopt Matcha, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.







