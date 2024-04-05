Farmer's Market Season Returns To Oklahoma

It's Farmer's Market Season in Oklahoma, and local vendors are gearing up to bring fresh food and handcrafted products to their communities. Several are open this weekend.

During the winter months, there's a Farmer's Market at Kendall Whittier Square twice a month, but tomorrow kicks off the most popular time for the market.

Creating pottery takes concentration.

"You know how when you're playing a game or you're playing basketball and you get into a zone, it's very similar to that," said Grant Akiyama.

For Grant, it's a way to connect with his community.

"When you meet someone, and you use the things that they make, it just deeply enriches your daily experience," he said.

Before this studio storefront, there was only one way for Grant and his partner Mariah to share these handcrafted bowls and mugs.

"The Farmer's market was what kept us afloat when we were starting in our garage actually," said Akiyama.

"The farmer's market is for everybody," said Farmers Market Executive Director Kris Hutto.

She is excited to welcome people back to Kendall Whittier Square, especially with strawberry season underway.

"A fresh, ripe strawberry, there's nothing like it," said Hutto.

Hutto says with over 70 vendors, the market is much more than just a place to get food, it's a bond.

"We're a year-round market but when spring comes along and we get to really usher everyone into the high growing season it's super exciting," said Hutto.

"It is quite tough to wake up at 5 or 4 in the morning and haul everything down there and pack it up at the end of the day," said Akiyama.

Grant says while it's a lot of work, the joy of connecting to Tulsans through his craft is worth it.

Organizers want people to know the farmers market here accepts SNAP benefits at double value, making it a great way to get fresh food for families.