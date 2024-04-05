'These People Are Like Actors': Tulsa Couple Out $16,000 After Grandparent's Scam

A Tulsa couple are victims of the grandparent's scam, in which scammers claim a loved one is in jail. Their daughter is angry because, in a new twist, someone actually showed up at her parents' door, claiming to be an FBI agent.

A Tulsa couple is out $16,000 after being scammed by professional thieves.

They are victims of the grandparent's scam, in which scammers claim a loved one is in jail. Their daughter is angry because, in a new twist, someone actually showed up at her parents' door, claiming to be an FBI agent.

Marca Davis's parents got a call from a person claiming to be an attorney in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 7th and said their granddaughter's husband was in jail after a DUI crash and needed to be bailed out.

"The processor, the fake processor, came to my parents’ house, and my parents handed them the 10,000 dollars in cash, and the next day, they called and needed more money," she said.

The scammers then claimed the crash had caused a woman to lose her baby, and they needed more money, so Davis's parents sent $6,000 more through Fed-Ex to Deerfield, Florida.

"They did call my daughter, but they were told not to say anything to her," she said.

Davis says the Federal Trade Commission says her parents' information is now vulnerable and could be given to other scammers.

She says someone then came to her parents' house, claiming to be an FBI agent, claiming she wanted to help them recover their money.

"She was like yes, we're not really investigating it, I'm just getting ready to retire and I'm trying to help them, help them with what, what are you trying to help them with," she said.

She's angry but wants people to get educated about scams and know how serious they are.

"These people are like actors, they are in a play, this is what their job is, they learn the script, they learn when they get off the script, how to get you back on the script," she said.

Remember, no one will ever call you about a warrant; families need a code word if someone ever claims a loved one has been arrested or kidnapped, and if anyone ever asks you to lie or keep a secret, it's always a scam.

Also, no one will ever have you move your money to protect your money.