Guthrie Green Hosts First Friday Art Crawl In Downtown Tulsa

Friday, April 5th 2024, 9:54 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It was a great night to get out at Guthrie Green's first outdoor vendor market of the year in Downtown Tulsa.

There was live music and people got to grab a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks.

The First Friday Art Crawl is also a great chance to shop locally, with around 40 art and craft vendors.

"It's just nice to be outside. Being in the downtown Tulsa area is a really great area to be in. I love that they have live music. It's just a really great atmosphere," said artist Camri Land Kamer.

There was also a unique exhibit called the "Tiny Tulsa Mini Museum and Market", which showcased mini creations from local artists in a cardboard box.


