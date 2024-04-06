Guthrie Green Hosts First Friday Art Crawl In Downtown Tulsa

Friday, April 5th 2024, 9:54 pm
It was a great night to get out at Guthrie Green's first outdoor vendor market of the year in Downtown Tulsa.
There was live music and people got to grab a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks.
The First Friday Art Crawl is also a great chance to shop locally, with around 40 art and craft vendors.
"It's just nice to be outside. Being in the downtown Tulsa area is a really great area to be in. I love that they have live music. It's just a really great atmosphere," said artist Camri Land Kamer.
There was also a unique exhibit called the "Tiny Tulsa Mini Museum and Market", which showcased mini creations from local artists in a cardboard box.
April 5th, 2024
April 6th, 2024
April 6th, 2024
April 6th, 2024
April 7th, 2024
April 6th, 2024