What You Need To Know About The Eclipse And Your Glasses

The solar eclipse is Monday and people need the right glasses to protect their eyes.

By: News On 6

Experts say fakes are all for sale everywhere but if you use them, your eyes could get damaged.

Real glasses come with an ISO seal and are certified with the numbers 12312-2.

Some fakes look very similar to the real thing and on the inside, it even has the correct number and the name of a legitimate manufacturer.

But NASA says there's a way to check.

"Take your eclipse glasses and find a bright light, like a lamp or flashlight. Hold your eclipse glasses up to the light and look through them. The light will appear extremely dim or not at all," said Rick Feinberg with the American Astrological Society.

Eclipse glasses are at least 1000x darker than the very darkest ordinary sunglasses.

Tulsa's view will be 95 percent totality and Tulsa's Discovery Lab is getting ready for the eclipse.

They say it's important to handle your eclipse glasses with care.

"The thing that is super important is the lenses are very delicate, so if they get dirty and then you go oh, I'll just clean them off and you rub them off, it actually takes the protective film off. So some of the ultraviolet that we can't see some of the infrared we can't see will be hitting your eye and it could cause damage. So be careful," said Chip Lindsey with the Discovery Lab," Feinberg said.

The Discovery Lab says they'll have a giant pair of glasses for people to take pictures with or view the eclipse through.

The eclipse starts at 12:30 p.m. with the maximum coverage happening at 1:48 p.m.