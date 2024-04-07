Sapulpa Parks Hosts 4th Annual Kite Festival

Families took advantage of Saturday's windy weather at an annual kite festival in Sapulpa.

By: News On 6

This is at Holler Park in Sapulpa. It's the fourth year of the event.

There were free kites and face painting, plus a chance to make arts and crafts like suncatchers, pinwheels and more.

The event also featured bigger kites both in flight and for sale.

"We have the Tulsa Wind Riders, which is the American Kite Association Club out of Tulsa. They have some really cool, great big kites flying today," said Susan Bencke with Sapulpa Parks.

Organizers say about 1,000 people flew kites across the park on Saturday.



