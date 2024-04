The News On 6 weather team was at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday for the Severe Weather Awareness Expo.

By: News On 6

The News On 6 weather team was at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday for the Severe Weather Awareness Expo.

Viewers had the chance to meet Travis Meyer and all of our meteorologists at the free event.

News On 6 storm trackers were also there with their trucks, signing autographs and answering questions about the weather.