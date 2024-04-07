OSU Baseball Claims Bedlam Series Over Sooners With 9-5 Win

Oklahoma State secured a Bedlam Series victory with a 9-5 win over Oklahoma in Sunday's finale at O'Brate Stadium.

By: OSU Athletics

With the win, OSU improved to 21-11 and 7-5 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma fell to 17-14 and 8-4 in the league.

The Cowboys are now 36-13 all time against OU under head coach Josh Holliday, and OSU has won nine of the 11 conference series against the Sooners under his direction.

A six-run seventh inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Donovan LaSalle, propelled the Pokes to the win.

LaSalle was 2-for-3 in the contest, which included his first-career round tripper, while Carson Benge also homered, drove in two runs and closed the game on the mound.

Robert Cranz picked up his first win as a Cowboy, working two shutout innings and allowing just one hit while striking out a pair, as he improved to 1-1 on the year.

The Cowboys opened the scoring when LaSalle crossed home plate on a wild pitch in the second, but the Sooners responded with a solo homer to tie the score in the third.

Benge took back the lead in the home side of the third with his sixth home run of the season to give OSU a 2-1 advantage.

The Sooners responded in the fifth with three runs, getting their second homer of the day, a two-run job from Jason Walk, and an RBI double off the bat of Jackson Nicklaus.

OSU got a run back in the bottom of the frame when Schubart recorded an RBI single to make it a one-run game once again.

The visitors would go up 5-3 in the seventh before OSU's big rally to take control of the scoreboard.

Avery Ortiz got the scoring started with a bases loaded RBI single before LaSalle stepped to the plate and crushed the first pitch he saw from James Hitt for a three-run homer to center field. Kollin Ritchie continued the offense with a single before the next four batters reached via walk, which brought in two more runs and created a 9-5 lead.

The Cowboys outhit OU, 11-6, in the game and also took advantage of 11 walks by six different Sooner pitchers.

Up next, OSU hits the road Tuesday to take on Wichita State at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.