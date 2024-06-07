All-American Pitcher Ruby Meylan Signs With Cowgirl Softball

2023 NFCA All-American and two-time first team All-Pac-12 honoree Ruby Meylan has signed with Oklahoma State Softball, head coach Kenny Gajewski announced.

By: OSU Athletics

A native of Omaha, Neb., Meylan joins the Cowgirls with two years of eligibility after playing her first two seasons at Washington, posting a 2.31 ERA with a combined 27-17 record in two years as a Husky.

'It's exciting to know how bad Ruby wants to be here," Gajewski said. "But we've got a lot of work to do, it's just the start of a long journey. We're excited for Ruby, we're excited for us, and we're excited to get started."

The 6-foot-1 righty earned NFCA All-America honors in her first season as a Husky, becoming the first Washington freshman since 2018 to be named an All-American. She recorded a 2.14 ERA with an 18-7 record in her freshman season, tallying 204 strikeouts in 180 innings pitched. Meylan also had seven saves in her debut season, which tied a program record for the most in a single season.

"I'm so excited to join Cowgirl Softball for the rest of my collegiate career," Meylan said. "It is such an honor to be able to join a program that consistently proves its excellence. I can't wait to get down to Stillwater and get to work!"

Meylan picked up first team NFCA All-Pacific Region recognition in her sophomore campaign at Washington, holding a 2.55 ERA to go with a 9-10 record. She struck out 139 batters in 123.2 IP, and had three appearances with at least 10 strikeouts on the year.

Meylan earned first team All-Pac-12 honors in both seasons at Washington.

"She brings a lot of energy, I liken her to a Samantha Show in 2019," Gajewski said. "There's a different type of energy that Ruby likes to play with, that our fans will embrace from day one and that her teammates will love. That's what's most exciting about adding Ruby to our team, she represents the Cowgirl Way in the way she plays."

In high school, Meylan was a Gatorade Player of the Year and a MaxPreps Player of the Year, in addition to receiving PGF All-America honors. Meylan's father, Wayne, played football at Nebraska and Wyoming.

